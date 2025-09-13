Mendoza, Cooper lead No. 22 Indiana to 73-0 victory over overmatched Indiana State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — (AP) — Fernando Mendoza threw five first-half touchdown passes, Omar Cooper Jr. tied an Indiana record with four TD receptions and the No. 22 Hoosiers routed Indiana State 73-0 on Friday night.

Indiana (3-0) allowed only 77 yards in its largest shutout victory since a 78-0 romp over Franklin on Oct. 19, 1901.

“Our team took another step, especially our offense," Mendoza said. “It was touchdowns galore.”

The Hoosiers jumped out with three first-quarter scores against their outmanned Football Championship Subdivision foes, with Mendoza scoring on a 7-yard run and throwing two 13-yard TD passes to Cooper. Mendoza then connected with Holden Staes from 18 yards out, hit Jonathan Brady on a 4-yarder and added a 31-yarder to Cooper in the second quarter.

Cooper had 58-yard TD catch from Mendoza’s brother, Alberto, in the third quarter to finish with 10 catches for 207 yards. He tied James Hardy's 2006 record for TD catches in a game.

Mendoza, a California transfer, completed his first 14 passes. He finished 19 of 20 for 270 yards, and did not play in the second half.

“We did tonight what we wanted to do,” Indiana coach Curt Cignetti said. “I was pleased about that. I didn't see anybody relaxing at any point in the game, coaches or players."

The Hoosiers led 45-0 at halftime and finished with 680 yards.

The Sycamores (2-1) had just five first downs. Indiana State's Keegan Patterson completed 8 of 16 passes for 13 yards before being replaced late in the third quarter. He was sacked four times.

“We couldn't get anything going,” Indiana State coach Curt Mallory said. “We couldn't stop them on drives. They converted early and we couldn't stop 'em after that.”

Takeaway

Indiana State: The 50 1/2-point underdog Sycamores were unable to make this a game, but starting the season 2-0 for the first time since 1986 suggests this team could be better against FCS competition.

Indiana: Although the offense rolled again, Cignetti had a watchful eye on his defenders, who had allowed nine plays of 15 yards or more the week before to Kennesaw State. The Hoosiers didn't allow one play of more than 15 yards and had 16 tackles for loss. Next week's Big Ten opener should be the Hoosiers' first real test.

Poll implications

A third consecutive win against an FCS opponent isn't expected to boost Indiana much in the rankings.

Up next

Indiana State: At Montana next Saturday.

Indiana: Hosts Illinois next Saturday.

