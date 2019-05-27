A public memorial service celebrating Auburn radio announcer Rod Bramblett and his wife, Paula, will be held at 2 p.m. (CT) Thursday, May 30, at Auburn Arena.
A private burial service for family will follow.
The Brambletts were killed Saturday when their vehicle was rear-ended by a 16-year-old driver who also sustained injuries. No charges have been filed.
The couple had been together since high school. They are survived by two children — daughter, Shelby is a sophomore at Auburn, and Joshua, is a rising 10th-grader.
A GoFundMe campaign intended to raise $100,000 for the Brambletts’ children has been established.
Rod Bramblett graduated from Auburn in 1988 with a bachelor’s degree in political science. He began his Auburn broadcasting career in 1993 calling baseball games. He had been the play-by-play announcer for Auburn football and basketball games since 2003.
Bramblett was a three-time Alabama Sportscaster of the Year. Sports Illustrated named Bramblett the national broadcaster of the year in 2013 after his calls during wins over Alabama — “Kick Six” — and Georgia — “Miracle in Jordan-Hare.”
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}