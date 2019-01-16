Falcons' McKinley is fine, back home in Oakland

Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley returned to Oakland after an evaluation by Los Angeles Police on Tuesday.
“There is no reason to believe that this was anything serious,” said team spokesman Brian Cearns. “He’s back home in Oakland with his family.”
The Falcons acknowledged the incident in a statement Tuesday night involving a friend, who had called police.
“We were recently made aware of the situation involving Takk in Los Angeles earlier today,” coach Dan Quinn said in the statement . “Any time a situation occurs that is or could be related to mental health issues we take it very seriously. We will do everything we possibly can to support and assist Takk as our players’ mental and physical well-being are always our top priority.”
It was reported that McKinley was in a hotel when a friend became concerned for his well-being and called police around noon. McKinley cooperated and left with police.
He was not arrested for a crime, according to the report.
McKinley, who played at UCLA, was drafted by the Falcons in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
He became an instant internet sensation when he carried an over-sized picture of his grandmother on stage with him on draft night and let loose with some expletives.
This article was written by D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}