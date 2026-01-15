McIlroy leads by one stroke after first round at Dubai Invitational

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Rory McIlroy posted a 5-under 66 to lead by one stroke after the first round of the Dubai Invitational on Thursday.

Scotsman Connor Syme and Spaniard David Puig were tied behind the Northern Irishman in second place, and English golfer Matt Wallace dropped two shots back into a five-way tie for third after late struggles.

Defending champion Tommy Fleetwood was three back in a tie for ninth in a large group including American Patrick Reed. He is among three players on the LIV Golf squad a year ago playing in Dubai.

As the European tour resumed following five events at the end of 2025, McIlroy made a fast start with four birdies in the first five holes on the par-71 course at Dubai Creek Resort.

“I got off to a great start, played a very good first nine. Then the wind got up a little bit and it felt like that front nine, which was our second nine, was the trickier one,” said McIlroy, who had seven birdies. "I made a silly bogey on three and then didn't capitalize on the par five after that. I felt like I left a few out on that side (but) overall a nice way to start the year."

Syme had five birdies and a bogey.

“I really had my ball under control, so hopefully I can keep that up,” he said. “There’s probably no better place to be at the moment than out here in Dubai. It's obviously a very similar format to the Dunhill back in Scotland, but just about 25 degrees warmer.”

Wallace started his round with a bogey then made a neat chip from the edge of the green for an eagle on the fourth hole.

He made five birdies before his momentum was halted by a bogey on No. 12. He lost his way and the lead after a double bogey on No. 16 and a bogey on the 18th.

Fleetwood recovered from a double bogey and a bogey on the front nine by finishing his opening round with two birdies.

The tournament is held every other year. Two years ago, Fleetwood benefited from two huge errors on the back nine from McIlroy to win the tournament following a back-and-forth final-round duel.

Next week sees the Dubai Desert Classic, which McIlroy has won four times. He has also won the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai three times.

