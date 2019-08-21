McCann placed on 10-day IL, Jackson recalled

ATLANTA - The Braves placed catcher Brian McCann on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a sprained left knee.
He becomes the Braves' fifth position player currently on the IL, joining shortstop Dansby Swanson, right fielder Nick Markakis, center fielder Ender Inciarte and outfielder/infielder Austin Riley.
The Braves recalled catcher Alex Jackson from Triple-A Gwinnett to replace McCann on the 25-man roster.
McCann left Tuesday night's game with left knee soreness at the start of the fourth inning.
McCann had surgery on his other knee last year, when he played for the Astros.
This report was written by Tim Tucker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
