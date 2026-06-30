Mbappé scores twice to tie Messi for World Cup lead with 6 goals, France beats Sweden 3-0

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Kylian Mbappé put France ahead with a brilliant crossover step in the 45th minute and added a second-half goal to set a World Cupknockout round scoring record, and Les Bleus beat Sweden 3-0 Tuesday to set up a round of 16 match against Paraguay.

Bradley Barcola added a 53rd-minute goal for France and Mbappé capped the scoring in the 74th minute for his third two-goal game in four matches. His six goals tied Argentina forward Lionel Messi for the tournament lead and gave him 18 in his World Cup career, one shy of Messi's record.

Mbappé’s 10 knockout rounds goals are two more than the previous high by Brazilian greats Leonidas and Ronaldo. France coach Didier Deschamps bowed when his star came to the bench after he was substituted in the 85th minute.

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