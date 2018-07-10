Matt Ryan among highest graded quarterbacks in 2017

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is among the highest graded NFL quarterbacks in 2017, according to Pro Football Focus.
The highest graded quarterbacks in the NFL in 2017. pic.twitter.com/EMruy3hmgf— Pro Football Focus (@PFF) July 10, 2018
Ryan and New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees tied for the second-highest grades in 2017 (88.6). Ryan threw for 4,095 yards in 2017, averaging over 250 yards per game.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was the highest graded quarterback in 2017, and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger landed the fourth-highest grade.
This article was written by Maghen Moore, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}