Maryland overcomes 45 points by Alabama's Barker, beats Crimson Tide 111-108 in 2 OTs

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — (AP) — Sarah Te-Biasu made a tying 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter, then scored eight of her 26 points in the second overtime to help fourth-seeded Maryland outlast fifth-seeded Alabama 111-108 on Monday to advance to the Sweet 16 of the women's NCAA Tournament.

The Terrapins (25-7) advance to play top-seeded South Carolina, but to get there they had to overcome a career-high 45 points by Alabama's Sarah Ashlee Barker — and a 17-point Crimson Tide lead in the third quarter.

After Te-Biasu forced the first overtime with her 3-pointer, Barker was fouled shooting a 3 with 0.7 seconds left in OT. She calmly swished all three attempts to tie it at 96 and send the game to a second extra session.

It was surely the game of the tournament so far, and the only time in four second-round matchups that a No. 4 seed was able to take advantage of home court and beat the No. 5 seed. There has never been a Sweet 16 in the women's NCAA Tournament without at least one No. 4 seed.

It almost happened this year, but with Maryland up three, Diana Collins missed a 3-pointer for the Crimson Tide (24-9). The ball went out of bounds to Alabama with 1.8 seconds left, but Te-Biasu broke up the inbound pass — which was headed in Barker's direction — to seal the game.

Only three players in tournament history have scored more points than Barker's 45: Drake's Lorri Bauman had 50 against Maryland in a 1982 regional final, Texas Tech's Sheryl Swoopes scored 47 in the 1993 title game against Ohio State, and Stanford's Jayne Appel had 46 in a 2009 regional final against Iowa State.

After coming alive offensively in the fourth, the Terps finally tied it at 80 on two free throws by Shyanne Sellers with 1:01 to play. Barker put Alabama back ahead with a 3-pointer with 38.6 seconds left, and then Barker blocked a 3 by Kaylene Smikle at the other end.

But the Terps came up with the ball, and Te-Biasu’s 3 tied it with 12 seconds left. Karly Weathers missed a midrange shot for Alabama, and the Crimson Tide had to go to overtime with two of their top players — Zaay Green and Aaliyah Nye — having already fouled out.

Takeaways

Alabama: The Crimson Tide came oh so close to their first Sweet 16 berth since 1998. They outscored Maryland 60-38 in the paint, repeatedly taking advantage of Maryland's lack of rim protection.

Maryland: The Terps pushed the tempo in the fourth when they needed to, and Te-Biasu has been huge for them down the stretch this season. It was an epic 24 hours for Maryland basketball after the men's team beat Colorado State at the buzzer Sunday night.

Up next

Maryland gets another shot at South Carolina after losing to the Gamecocks in the Elite Eight two years ago.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness. Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.