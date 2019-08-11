Martinez's goals carry Atlanta United past NYCFC

ATLANTA - Atlanta United striker Josef Martinez celebrates scoring an MLS record-setting goal Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, against New York City FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Two goals by Josef Martinez carried Atlanta United to a 2-1 victory over NYCFC Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Martinez's first goal set two MLS records: most consecutive league games (10) with a goal and most goals scored (69) in three consecutive seasons.
His second, which pushed that second record to 70, came on a penalty kick for his 20th goal this season as the race between he and Carlos Vela (22 goals) for the Golden Boot is suddenly interesting.
