  • Martinez's goals carry Atlanta United past NYCFC

    By: Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    ATLANTA - Atlanta United striker Josef Martinez celebrates scoring an MLS record-setting goal Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, against New York City FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

    Two goals by Josef Martinez carried Atlanta United to a 2-1 victory over NYCFC Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. 

    Martinez's first goal set two MLS records: most consecutive league games (10) with a goal and most goals scored (69) in three consecutive seasons.

    His second, which pushed that second record to 70, came on a penalty kick for his 20th goal this season as the race between he and Carlos Vela (22 goals) for the Golden Boot is suddenly interesting. 

