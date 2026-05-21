Marlins top pitching prospect Robby Snelling to undergo season-ending elbow surgery

MIAMI — Marlins left-hander Robby Snelling will undergo surgery on Friday to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow, ending his season after just one major league start.

Snelling, the team's No. 2 prospect, was called up from Triple-A Jacksonville earlier this month and made his MLB debut in a loss to Washington on May 8, giving up three runs on five hits while walking four in five innings. He later reported discomfort in his left elbow after a bullpen sessions, and an MRI revealed a sprained UCL.

Snelling was evaluated Thursday in Dallas by Dr. Keith Meister, who recommended surgery, the team said. A recovery timeline will be given following Friday's surgery.

“Disappointing for him and us,” manager Clayton McCullough said. “That's an unfortunate part of our industry. Guys go down. We just keep going, and Robby will come back from this a stronger person.”

McCullough said the Marlins will try different pitchers to fill the fifth spot in the rotation, mentioning Braxton Garrett, who was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday, and Tyler Phillips, who has allowed four earned runs with 27 strikeouts in 30 relief innings this season.

“We have some others in Jacksonville that have thrown the ball well and (can) potentially get that opportunity,” he said. “We have ways here with the group we have that we can cover those games. So I think that we'll just continue to kick the tires on what we think is best. And guys will have chances to step into that spot and have a chance to perform here.”

Snelling was moved to the 60-day injured list amid a handful of roster moves ahead of Thursday's series finale against the Atlanta Braves.

Also Thursday, the Marlins acquired outfielder Rece Hinds in a trade with Cincinnati in exchange for right-hander Zach McCambley. Hinds was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville.

Miami also recalled infielder Graham Pauley from Triple-A Jacksonville and placed infielder Leo Jiménez on the seven-day concussion injured list.

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