Mao Saigo shoots 61 to break CPKC Women’s Open record; Haeran Ryu tops leaderboard

CALGARY, Alberta — (AP) — Mao Saigo emerged from the wildfire-fed smoky haze Saturday at Earl Grey Golf Club with the lowest round in CPKC Women’s Open history. Five hours later, Haeran Ryu and Lauren Coughlin found themselves well clear of the rest of the field.

Taking advantage of calmer conditions after two windy days, Saigo shot an 11-under 61 to jump from a tie for 46th to a tie for third — five strokes behind Ryu and four back of Coughlin on the tree-lined course with thick rough and small greens.

“I’m very proud of myself because that was the best round probably since I started playing golf,” Saigo said through a translator. “The wind wasn’t blowing much, so I was trying to make birdies on par 5s and try to keep my strengths with my iron shots.”

The 22-year-old Japanese player — an LPGA Tour rookie after winning six times on the JLPGA — holed out from 133 yards for eagle with a pitching wedge on the par-4 10th.

“I was able to feel the energy from the fans and that helped me play well,” Saigo said.

She broke the tournament record of 62 set by Song Hee-Kim in 2009 at nearby Priddis Greens and matched by Mo Martin in 2018 at Wascana in Regina, Saskatchewan, and Paula Reto and Lindy Duncan in 2022 at Ottawa Hunt.

“I never set target score and I always try to hit the best shot each time,” Saigo said. “So, today I kept the same attitude, and that add up to today’s score.”

Ryu shot a 64 to get to 13-under 203, making a 20-foot eagle putt on the par-4 14th.

The 23-year-old South Korean player birdied the first four holes and five of the first six. She added a birdie on No. 10, bogeyed the par-4 12th and rebounded with a birdie on 13.

“She (Saigo) has a crazy day,” Ryu said. “But I started five holes and 5 under, so I’m crazy, too, I think. It’s funny today.”

Second last week in Ohio in the Dana Open, Ryu won the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship last year for her first LPGA Tour title.

“Last year is just last year. Last week is just last week,” Ryu said. “I just think about now and future.”

Coughlin, the leader after each of the first two rounds, shot 66. Winless on the LPGA Tour, the 31-year-old former University of Virginia player is coming off a fourth-place finish two weeks ago in France in the major Evian Champions.

“Hung in there for sure,” Coughlin said. “She (Ryu) was making everything there to start, so I was just trying to stay in my own bubble and not get too into what she was doing.”

Rose Zhang shot 66 to join Saigo at 8 under. Jennifer Kupcho was 7 under after a a 68, and second-ranked Lilia Vu (69) and Hannah Green (71) were 6 under.

“I felt like today was sort of an easier day because less wind and some moved up tees,” Vu said. “But I didn’t drive the ball well.”

Three-time champion Lydia Ko was 3 under after a 72. She won as an amateur in 2012 at age 15, successfully defended her title as an amateur in 2013 and won as a professional in 2015.

Canadian star Brooke Henderson, the 2018 winner, was tied for 18th at 2 under after a 69. On Friday, she bogeyed the final four holes in a 73.

“This is still a tough golf course,” Henderson said. “Even though the wind was down, you still have to pick your way around and there are better misses than other misses.”

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.