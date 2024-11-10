Man United beats Leicester 3-0 in its final game before Ruben Amorim takes charge

MANCHESTER, England — (AP) — Over to you Ruben Amorim.

Manchester United's incoming head coach will take over a team on the up after it beat Leicester 3-0 in the Premier League on Sunday and made it four games unbeaten in all competitions under interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Amorim officially starts on Monday after serving out his notice period at Sporting Lisbon and comes into a club that seems to be in a much healthier position than it was when Erik ten Hag was fired at the end of last month.

Much of that is down to Van Nistelrooy, Ten Hag's former assistant and an iconic striker for the club in his playing days. The Dutchman has secured three wins and a draw during his four-game temporary reign, with Sunday's victory provisionally moving United to within four points of the Champions League qualifying places.

On his 250th appearance for the club Bruno Fernandes scored with a brilliant curling shot from the edge of the area in the 17th minute at Old Trafford.

His effort in the 38th then saw Victor Kristiansen divert the ball past Leicester goalkeeper Mads Hermansen to double United's lead before the break.

Substitute Alejandro Garnacho scored an even more spectacular goal than Fernandes' in the 82nd when sweeping the ball into the top corner from outside the box.

Third-place Nottingham Forest is four points ahead of United after a 3-1 home loss against Newcastle.

Forest led 1-0 at halftime through Murillo, but Alexander Isak, Joelinton and Harvey Barnes completed Newcastle's comeback.

Ipswich won for the first time in the league this season with a 2-1 victory at Tottenham.

