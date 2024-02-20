Major conferences races heating up down the stretch

The conference races are coming down the homestretch and while No. 1 South Carolina has basically run away with the SEC, many of the other power five leagues are still up for grabs.

The Gamecocks have a three-game lead over LSU with four contests left for Dawn Staley's squad. LSU had been the preseason pick to win after South Carolina lost all five of its starters from last season. South Carolina can seal its fourth conference title in five years with two wins this week over Alabama on Thursday and Kentucky on Sunday.

No. 3 Stanford is also in a good spot to win its 27th regular-season Pac-12 championship, holding a two-game lead over USC, Oregon State and Colorado. The Cardinal, who are playing their final season in the conference, have a relatively easy schedule left with home games against Arizona and Arizona State before traveling to face Oregon and Oregon State.

While South Carolina and Stanford both have cushions in their conferences, Virginia Tech, Ohio State and Oklahoma each have one-game leads in the ACC, Big Ten and Big 12, respectively.

The Hokies lead Syracuse by a game and North Carolina State by 1 1/2 games. Virginia Tech has three games left, facing North Carolina, Notre Dame and Virginia. The Orange play Duke, Pitt and close with N.C. State.

Oklahoma might be in the toughest race with a one-game advantage over Texas, West Virginia and Kansas State. The Sooner saw their nine-game winning streak end on Saturday with a loss to the Mountaineers.

Kansas State and West Virginia play on Wednesday and Oklahoma hosts Texas on Feb. 28. Those two games could go a long way to figuring out who will win the title.

Few teams have been hotter than Ohio State lately as the Buckeyes have won 12 straight. They hold a one-game lead over Iowa for the lead in the Big Ten. Those two teams play again at Iowa on March 3. Before that rematch, the Hawkeyes visit third-place Indiana on Thursday. The Hoosiers were tied for second until they lost to Illinois on Monday.

It’s not just the major conferences that are tight. Here are a few mid-major conference that have a big week ahead.

MAC ATTACK

First place could be on the line Saturday with Ball State visiting Toledo on Saturday. The two teams are tied atop the standings at 11-1. Ball State took the first meeting by 14 points last month. Both teams have games on Wednesday before the weekend's showdown.

BIG SKY SHOWDOWN

Northern Arizona and Eastern Washington are tied atop the Big Sky Conference at 11-2. They'll face off on Thursday in Washington. The Lumberjacks won the first meeting in overtime at home.

IVY LEAGUE RACE

No. 25 Princeton has won 15 straight games and sits a game in front of Columba in the Ivy League standings. The Tigers won the first meeting last month, and the two teams play in New York on Saturday with first place in the conference on the line. They shared the regular-season title last year, the first in Columbia’s history.

