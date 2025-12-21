Luka Doncic exits Lakers game with leg injury

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Luka Doncic suffered an injury and didn't return after halftime of the Los Anglees Lakers' game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night.

The Lakers said the NBA's leading scorer sustained a left leg contusion. Doncic leads the league at 35.2 points per game, just ahead of Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at 32.5.

Doncic had 12 points, five rebounds and two assists while playing 19 minutes in the first half, when the visiting Lakers trailed 54-39. He missed his first six shots while picking up a technical foul.

His absence left the Lakers even more short-handed.

Rui Hachimura missed his first start of the season. The forward who averages 13.3 points has a sore groin that occurred after Thursday’s game at Utah. He’s expected to be out 3 to 5 days.

The team hopes to get Deandre Ayton (left elbow) and Austin Reaves (left calf) back soon.

