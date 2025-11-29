LSU's Mulkey leads No. 5 Tigers to NCAA-record 7th straight 100-point game at Paradise Jam tourney

SAINT THOMAS, Virgin Islands — It was only recently that LSU head coach Kim Mulkey became aware that her Tigers were close to breaking a 43-year-old NCAA record — even though she had a hand in setting that mark.

But, after the fifth-ranked Tigers routed Marist 113-53 on Friday night in the Paradise Jam tournament, Mulkey said that records really didn't matter to her.

“Oh, Lord no,” Mulkey said. “I didn’t realize it ‘til after someone said something about it to me just now. We don’t talk about that; I’ve never discussed that with any of these kids. It’s not something that’s high on our priority list.”

LSU (7-0) posted its record seventh consecutive 100-point game to advance to the Reef Division’s championship game, where the Tigers will take on Washington State on Saturday night.

Friday’s win over the Red Foxes broke the NCAA record of six straight 100-point games, set by the 1982 Louisiana Tech squad that went on to win the inaugural NCAA women’s championship.

That team was led by an All-American point guard — Mulkey, who coached the Tigers to her fourth career NCAA title in 2023 (the other three came at Baylor in 2005, 2012 and 2019), and whose team is among the contenders to compete for another crown in the spring.

“I guess you’re right,” Mulkey said. “When you’ve coached as long as I’ve coached, those kind of records – you flush them and you don’t even think about them; they don’t mean anything.”

Part of the reason for LSU’s record-setting 100-point streak was its scheduling, according to Mulkey.

“If I had known that with the eight new players that we were going to score the ball the way we do, I might have scheduled differently,” she said. “But you’re scared to death with eight new players, and only got two returning players who got significant minutes.”

The Tigers’ early season schedule wasn’t loaded with AP Top 25 teams.

LSU has faced (and beaten) Houston Christian (108-55), Southeastern Louisiana (115-26), Georgia Southern (118-70), Charlotte (117-59), Tulane (101-70), Alcorn State (112-49), and now Marist. Up next will be 1-6 Washington State.

However, over that stretch of games, the Tigers’ newcomers have turned into a pleasant surprise for Mulkey.

In Friday’s win over the Red Foxes, Mulkey used all 11 of her available players — with all 11 scoring and seven finishing in double figures as the Tigers shot 53.4% from the field (48 of 88) and made 15 of 18 free throws.

ZaKiyah Johnson led LSU with 19 points, and Kate Koval came off the bench to finish with a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Flau’Jae Johnson and Amiya Joyner added 16 points apiece. MiLaysia Fulwiley, Grace Knox and Jada Richard each had 11.

“I’ve got a lot of weapons and I’ve got a lot of depth,” she said. “As you see, I play them all. I try to give them at least 20 minutes.”

However, a lot of LSU’s scoring was set up by their defensive play. Utilizing a full court press, the Tigers forced Marist into 17 first-half turnovers – 14 coming off steals -- leading to 30 points in building a 58-14 halftime lead.

For the game, the Red Foxes shot 26.7% from the field (16 of 60), committed 28 turnovers — 22 off LSU steals — and were outrebounded 59-30, including a 25-12 edge on the offensive glass.

“We’re going to press a lot,” Mulkey said. “We’re pressing because I can — I’ve got athletes and they all want to play. If we can just try to do more in the full court than the half court, I can play more players. I’m subbing frequently, five at a time, and I’ve never done that.”

