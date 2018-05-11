ATLANTA - It has been 15 days since the 2018 NFL Draft began. For former Georgia linebacker Lorenzo Carter, his dreams playing in the NFL were answered on Day 2 of the draft, when the New York Giants drafted him in Round 3 as their second pick.
ESPN’s Giants NFL Nation Reporter Jordan Raanan reported that the franchise signed Carter and two other draft picks – guard Will Hernandez and quarterback Kyle Lauletta – to their rookie contracts.
According to Twitter, it is safe to say Carter is excited about his new home and playing football in MetLife Stadium on Sundays.
Man it feels good to be a Giant!— Lorenzo Carter (@_zocarter) May 11, 2018
The Norcross, Georgia, native finished with a second-team All-SEC senior campaign, starting 10 of 15 games played, making 61 tackles, 7.5 for loss, 4.5 sacks, and a team-high three forced fumbles while often playing off the line of scrimmage.
Carter’s career highs as a Bulldog include 10 tackles vs. Oklahoma in 2017, two and a half sacks at Kentucky in 2014, three and a half tackles for a loss at Kentucky in 2014 and two forced fumbles at Notre Dame in 2017.
