Longtime umpire Ángel Hernández retires. He unsuccessfully sued MLB for racial discrimination

NEW YORK — (AP) — Longtime umpire Ángel Hernández, who unsuccessfully sued Major League Baseball for racial discrimination, is retiring immediately.

During a career that lasted more than three decades, the 62-year-old Hernández was often scorned by players, managers and fans for missed calls and quick ejections — some in high-profile situations.

Hernández issued a statement through MLB on Monday night saying he has decided he wants to spend more time with his family.

“Starting with my first major league game in 1991, I have had the very good experience of living out my childhood dream of umpiring in the major leagues. There is nothing better than working at a profession that you enjoy. I treasured the camaraderie of my colleagues and the friendships I have made along the way, including our locker room attendants in all the various cities,” Hernández said.

“Needless to say, there have been many positive changes in the game of baseball since I first entered the profession. This includes the expansion and promotion of minorities. I am proud that I was able to be an active participant in that goal while being a major league umpire.”

___

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

