Léon Marchand rallies for a second gold medal, beating Milák in the 200 fly to begin a busy night

NANTERRE, France — (AP) — Léon Marchand kicked off an improbable double with a finishing kick for the ages.

Trailing most of the race, Marchand surged past defending Olympic champion and world-record holder Kristóf Milák to capture his second gold medal of the Paris Games with a victory in the 200-meter butterfly on Wednesday night.

The crowd at La Defense Arena roared as Marchand touched in an Olympic record of 1 minute, 51.71 seconds, beating Milák by four-hundredths of a second.

Marchand added to his dominating victory in the 400 individual medley and was just getting started on this very busy night: he was set to race again two hours later as the fastest qualifier in the 200 breaststroke.

Turns out, those comparison to Michael Phelps don't seem off base at all.

