Logano keeps lead for first 43 laps after winning pole at rain-delayed NASCAR Cup race at Atlanta

HAMPTON, Ga. — (AP) — With Joey Logano in the lead, the NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta resumed following a rain delay Saturday night.

After winning the pole, Logano led the first 36 laps before light rain forced the first caution. Drivers remained on the track before being sent to pit road on Lap 43. The race resumed following a delay of about 15 minutes.

The Atlanta race at EchoPark Speedway, formerly known as Atlanta Motor Speedway, is the debut of the 32-driver In-Season Challenge, a five-race, bracket-style tournament.

The 32 drivers in the In-Season Challenge had yellow banners on their windshield.

Denny Hamlin is the No. 1 seed in the tournament. Chase Briscoe, who held off Hamlin for his first win for Joe Gibbs Racing last week at Pocono Raceway, is the No. 2 seed. A $1 million prize awaits the winner as part of a new media rights deal that includes TNT.

Led by Logano on the pole, each of Team Penske's three drivers started on the first two rows. Logano was joined by Josh Berry on the front row, and Berry drives for Wood Brothers but has a technical alliance with Team Penske.

Overall, Ford had the top eight spots in the field. Austin Cindric was in second when rain forced the caution.

Weather woes

Lightning and rain delayed qualifying Friday and the Xfinity race won by Nick Sanchez late Friday night. More lightning and rain threatened Saturday night's race. Fans were encouraged to leave the stands about 90 minutes before the race due to severe weather in the area but were allowed to return as pre-race were conducted as planned.

Up next

The Cup Series moves to Chicago for the Chicago Street Race on Sunday, July 6.

