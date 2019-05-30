0 LIVE UPDATES: Raptors host Warriors in Game 1 of 2019 NBA Finals

TORONTO - The 2019 NBA Finals officially begin tonight when the Toronto Raptors host the Golden State Warriors in Game 1.

2:25 p.m.

Golden State star Kevin Durant will miss Game 1 of the NBA Finals with his strained calf muscle, and Game 2 might not be in his plans either.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said "it's a long shot" that Durant will be able to practice with the team in Toronto before Game 2. Kerr has said that Durant won't be back in a game until he practices with the team.

So that means Durant seems unlikely to return before Game 3 ... at the earliest.

12:30 p.m.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr said center DeMarcus Cousins is available for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Kerr made the announcement at the team's shootaround practice.

Cousins has not been on the Warriors' active roster since injuring his right quadriceps muscle early in Game 2 of the Warriors' opening-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers.

11:10 a.m.

Fans in Toronto are ready and eager for their city to play host to its first NBA Finals game.

Crowds began building outside Jurassic Park -- the square outside Scotiabank Arena -- shortly after sunrise Thursday, or about 15 hours before Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Officials said more than 5,000 fans will be in the square for the game, watching on big screens.

Other similar watch parties are planned around the city for those not lucky enough to grab a ticket to watch inside the arena.

Raptors fans were lined up before 7 a.m. to get into Jurassic Park ahead of Game 1 of the #NBAFinals 😳



