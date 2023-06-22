Sports

Live updates | NBA Draft starts with the annual fashion show

NBA Draft Basketball Taylor Hendricks arrives before the NBA basketball draft at Barclays Center, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) (John Minchillo)

NEW YORK — (AP) — The players have arrived at Barclays Center for the NBA draft. And as always, the preshow was a fashion show.

Soon-to-be No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama wore a green suit and a special necklace, telling ESPN that the stone appealed to him because it was unusual — not expensive. “I don't care about wearing expensive stuff,” he said.

Taylor Hendricks of UCF had a pinkish suit, the jacket lined with photos that represented his journey to the NBA and some of the people who mean the most to him.

And there was a lot of sparkly. Kansas' Gradey Dick showed up in a dazzling red jacket, and Scoot Henderson of the G League Ignite wore black with a lot of accent stones in designs selected by his family.

Players arrived, by bus from their hotel, several hours before the 8 p.m. start to the draft, which can be viewed on ABC or ESPN and streamed on ESPN’s website and app.

