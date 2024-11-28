Lions extend win streak to 10 games, hold off Bears for 23-20 victory

DETROIT — (AP) — The Detroit Lions have been dominant for much of the season, leading the league in point differential after routinely routing opponents.

Against Chicago, the Lions were good enough to extend their winning streak to 10 games.

Barely.

Jared Goff threw two touchdown passes to Sam LaPorta, Jake Bates made three field goals in the first half and Detroit held off the Bears 23-20 on Thursday.

“It was a crazy ending, right?” Goff asked.

Indeed.

The Bears had the ball in Lions territory late in the game with a chance to drive for a game-tying field goal or go-ahead touchdown, but they blew the opportunity.

Caleb Williams threw an incomplete pass as time expired from the Detroit 41 after being sacked with about 30 seconds left, allowing time to run off the clock even though Chicago had one more timeout.

“I’m focused on getting everyone back and getting everyone lined up," Williams said. "I don’t have a microphone, so there is no communication with coach there. We could have taken a timeout, but if we hit that play, no one would be worried about it.”

The NFC-leading Lions (11-1) have their best record after 12 games in team history and their 10-game winning streak ties a franchise record with the 1934 squad.

The Bears (4-8) have lost six straight, including four by a total of 10 points.

Chicago coach Matt Eberflus dropped to 5-17 in games decided by seven or fewer points, winning 22.7% of those games to rank 221st and last among coaches with at least 20 games that close.

“We're right there,” he said.

Detroit led 16-0 at halftime and 23-7 after three quarters and Williams led a comeback that came up short for the second straight week. Williams helped the Bears rally from an 11-point deficit in the final 22 seconds of regulation against Minnesota before losing in overtime.

Detroit opened the game with four straight scoring drives, going ahead 16-0 on Goff's 3-yard touchdown pass to LaPorta in the second quarter and Bates' field goals.

Chicago, meanwhile, failed to pick up a first down on its first four drives and gained a total of 32 yards on those possessions.

“We started off pretty hot offensively and defensively,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said.

Goff's second touchdown pass to LaPorta, a 1-yard toss, gave Detroit a 23-7 lead late in the third quarter. The score was set up by Jameson Williams' 15-yard reverse, which included him hurdling Kevin Byard to gain several extra yards.

Caleb Williams, the No. 1 pick overall in the draft, was 20 of 39 for 256 yards with two touchdown passes to Keenan Allen and one to DJ Moore.

Williams seemed to make his first rookie mistake of the game in the third quarter on a run, pulling up instead of going out of bounds and took a low hit from linebacker Jack Campbell.

“Knee is fine, but that play was kind of funky," Williams said. “I didn’t appreciate him diving right at my knee, but it is good.”

The former USC star shook it off and on the next snap, threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Allen. William connected with Allen for another score, throwing a 9-yarder to him with 5:36 remaining.

Detroit had a chance to add to its cushion, but Bates missed a 45-yard kick after starting his NFL career 19 of 19 on field goals on a drive that was stunted by Jameson Williams' 15-yard penalty for tossing the football at a Bears player on the sideline.

Jameson Williams, unsolicited, apologized to the team after the game.

“I'm proud of him, the way he handled it,” Goff said.

Finally, feeling festive

The Lions snapped a seven-game losing streak on Thanksgiving.

“We’re going to enjoy this,” Campbell said.

Injuries

Bears: RB Roschon Johnson left the game with a concussion. ... Bears G Ryan Bates (concussion) and DB Elijah Hicks (ankle) were inactive.

Lions: LB Malcolm Rodriguez (knee) left the game and Campbell said he fears the injury may be serious. ... DE Josh Paschal (knee), DL Levi Onwuzurike (hamstring) and DL Mekhi Wingo (knee) where hurt during the game, potentially more blows to a position hit hard by injuries, including Aidan Hutchinson's broken leg.

Up next

Bears: Play at San Francisco on Dec. 8.

Lions: Host Green Bay next Thursday night.

