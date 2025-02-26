Lionel Messi strikes early, Inter Miami beats Sporting KC 3-1 to advance in Champions Cup

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — Lionel Messi opened the scoring with a masterful strike in the 19th minute, and Inter Miami beat Sporting Kansas City 3-1 on Tuesday night in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup's first round.

Luis Suárez and Tadeo Allende also scored as Inter Miami advanced with a 4-1 aggregate to face Jamaica Premier League champion Cavalier FC in the round of 16 on March 6. Messi also scored in Miami's 1-0 win at Kansas City in the first leg last Wednesday.

Memo Rodríguez scored for Kansas City — the team's first goal of 2025.

Miami scored on all three of its first-half shots despite Kansas City getting the majority of opportunities early, with six shots and three on goal.

Messi slipped a through ball to Suárez, then controlled Suárez's pass off his chest and rifled it past John Pulskamp into the bottom right corner. Messi also started Miami's second scoring opportunity with a perfectly placed ball into the path of Jordi Alba, who found Allende for the finish in the 45th minute.

Two minutes later, a misplayed touch by Kansas City's Jacob Davis led to Suárez's difficult goal that he bounced past Pulskamp.

“There is this level of quality that guys like Messi, Suarez (bring),” Kansas City coach Peter Vermes said. “They know the moments in the game. They just know them. They operate at such a different level than other players, and they’ve done it at all leagues and levels. ... If you let them get ahead of you, the game can open up because with one chance they can break you.”

The 37-year-old Messi, who played every minute in Miami's first two matches, checked out in the 69th minute on Tuesday. Suárez and veteran Sergio Busquets each played 81 minutes.

Miami coach Javier Mascherano said he talked to his veterans about managing their minutes throughout the season to keep them healthy.

That made room for contributions from younger players like the 26-year-old Allende.

“We will try this season to push them as much as we can because we believe in them,” Mascherano said of Miami's young players. “Obviously, I love to work with the old guys, or the big men, but I know that the young players can give us much.”

Kansas City had plenty of chances with 10 shots and four on goal. Dejan Joveljic appeared to make it 1-1 in the 40th minute, but he was ruled offside.

Rodríguez entered in the 58th minute and scored from outside the box five minutes later.

Kansas City, still trying to find its footing after significant offseason turnover, remains winless in 2025.

FIFA Club World Cup trophy on display

The FIFA Club World Cup trophy was on display at Chase Stadium ahead of the tournament's start in June.

The tournament, which will feature Inter Miami and European powers Real Madrid and Manchester City, among others, will take place in 11 U.S. cities in an expanded format with 32 teams.

“It's a privilege to have the trophy here,” said World Cup chief tournament officer Manolo Zubiria, “and for Inter Miami to be the first club that has it here in the U.S. ... A lot of excitement building up. The clubs are ready. We're ready.”

Inter Miami will open the monthlong tournament on June 14 against Al Ahly of Egypt at Hard Rock Stadium, the 65,000-seat home of the NFL's Miami Dolphins.

