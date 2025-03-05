Lightning acquire Gourde and Bjorkstrand and Panthers get Vanecek as NHL trade action heats up

The Tampa Bay Lightning answered the cross-state-rival and defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers' first couple of additions ahead of the NHL trade deadline with a big move of their own Wednesday.

The Lightning acquired forwards Yanni Gourde and Oliver Bjorkstrand from Seattle in a three-team trade that also involved Detroit facilitating by retaining salary. They sent conditional 2026 and '27 first-round picks, a second-rounder this year and winger Mikey Eyssimont to the Kraken and a fifth-rounder this year to the Red Wings.

Tampa Bay also received a 2026 fifth-round pick and the rights to unsigned prospect Kyle Aucoin as part of another aggressive maneuver by two-time Cup-winning general manager Julien BriseBois, who is again bolstering his team to try to make a long playoff run.

“We’re adding two players that are going to play significant minutes for us and two players that are highly competitive, have had success in the postseason in the past, have raised, have elevated their game when it matters most,” BriseBois told reporters in Tampa. “They’re skilled. They can play 200-foot games. They can be used in all sorts of situations.”

Reacquiring Gourde, who was part of those back-to-back title teams in 2020 and '21, and adding Bjorkstrand gives coach Jon Cooper and the Lightning — currently the hottest team in the league with 10 wins in their last 12 games — some valuable depth. Gourde just returned Tuesday night from sports hernia surgery to repair an injury that caused him to miss the past two months.

The Kraken retained half of Gourde's salary and the Red Wings another quarter, so the Lightning get him at the bargain cap hit of just under $1.3 million. The first-round picks the next two years are top-10 protected, and Seattle could receive additional compensation as a result.

“Oliver and Yanni were tremendous players for our organization who led by example on and off the ice, and I wish them all the best in their next chapter with the Lightning,” Kraken GM Ron Francis said. “Decisions like these are never easy, but creating this valuable cap space and draft capital allows us to be active in improving our team moving forward."

BriseBois is glad to have Bjorkstrand, who turns 30 in April, under contract through next season and expressed optimism about also re-signing Gourde, who is back with Tampa Bay at age 33. Gourde did not choose to leave the Lightning but rather was taken by the Kraken in the expansion draft in 2021.

Of course, trading one or more first-round picks to make deadline deals has become a nearly annual tradition for BriseBois. He did so for Barclay Goodrow and Blake Coleman in 2020, David Savard in 2021, Brandon Hagel in 2022, and Tanner Jeannot in 2023. The Lightning don't have a first-rounder again until 2028, but BriseBois expects to be picking between 20-32 every year and has pointed out the value there is not the same as No. 1.

Plus, he'd rather be responsible for championship banners hanging from the rafters than choosing 18-year-old prospects in the draft.

“I’d rather have a lineup full of good players than a bank of a ton of draft picks because I think ultimately what we’re trying to do is win hockey games,” BriseBois said at his news conference. “What guides us, what drives us is trying to win a championship and that’s really hard.”

While the odds of the final featuring a team based in the state of Florida for a sixth consecutive year went up, the path through the Atlantic Division and the Eastern Conference is a difficult one.

The Lightning's salvo came hours after the Panthers remained active before the 3 p.m. EST deadline Friday, acquiring goaltender Vitek Vanecek from the San Jose Sharks for 25-year-old forward Patrick Giles.

Vanecek gives Florida depth in net, along with Chris Driedger, behind two-time Vezina Trophy-winning starter Sergei Bobrovsky, who backstopped them to their first Cup championship in franchise history last year. The Panthers also signed Jesse Puljujarvi a month after the Finnish winger mutually terminated his contract with Pittsburgh.

Those are depth moves, and the real one Tampa Bay is responding to was the Panthers acquiring top-four defenseman Seth Jones from Chicago in a weekend blockbuster that sent goalie Spencer Knight and a first-round pick to the Blackhawks.

The Sharks held Vanecek out of their game Tuesday night at Buffalo in preparation of trading the 29-year-old from Czechia.

“It’s part of the business,” said Sharks goaltender Alexandar Georgiev, who was traded there from Colorado for Mackenzie Blackwood earlier this season. “Unfortunately sometimes players get moved. ... Hopefully it’s a good opportunity for him.”

The Sharks in Giles get a young player to add to their core built around No. 1 pick and rookie-of-the-year candidate Macklin Celebrini. Giles appeared in nine NHL games for the Panthers earlier this season without a point. He has mostly been with the team's American Hockey League affiliate in Charlotte.

One player who now seemingly won't be traded is Sabres winger Jordan Greenway, who re-signed for $8 million over the next two seasons.

___

AP Sports Writers Tim Reynolds and John Wawrow contributed to this report.

___

