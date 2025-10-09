Sports

Leon Draisaitl scores his 400th NHL goal in the Oilers' opener against the Flames

Flames Oilers Hockey Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29) scores his 400th career goal against Calgary Flames goalie Dustin Wolf (32) during second period NHL action, in Edmonton on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) (JASON FRANSON/AP)

EDMONTON, Alberta — Leon Draisaitl scored his 400th NHL goal Wednesday night in the Edmonton Oilers' regular-season opener against the Calgary Flames.

Playing his 791st regular-season game, Draisaitl gave the Oilers a 3-0 lead at 8:32 of the second period. He tapped in David Tomasek's cross-crease feed, with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also assisting.

Draisaitl also had an assist to push his points total to 958. The 29-year-old German star is the 111th player in NHL history to score 400 goals.

Edmonton led 3-2 after two periods.

