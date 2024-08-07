Latest US track comeback puts Quincy Hall atop the medal stand in Olympic 400 meters

SAINT-DENIS, France — (AP) — Quincy Hall became the latest American to electrify Olympic track and field with an out-of-nowhere comeback, sprinting from far behind in the 400 meters Wednesday night to reel in three runners and capture another gold medal for the U.S.

Hall, buried in fourth place as the sprinters rounded the last bend, outran the runner on his outside, then two more to the inside to cross the line in 43.40 seconds, the fourth-fastest time ever. He dropped to the track to do snow angels to celebrate.

“I've got determination,” Hall said. "That’s what got me to that line. A lot of hurt, a lot of pain.”

Hall beat Britain's Matthew Hudson-Smith by .04 seconds — that's now the fifth-fastest time in history — and Muzala Samukonga of Zambia finished third.

Hall is the first American since LaShawn Merritt in 2008 to capture gold in the one-lap race. His victory came an evening after American Cole Hocker came from far behind late to beat the favorites in the men's 1500.

Add in Noah Lyles, whose only lead in his 100-meter thrille r came when he crossed the finish line, and these Americans are turning into quite the comeback kids.

The win came about an hour after Lyles advanced to the final of the 200 meters despite finishing second to Letsile Tebogo in his semifinal. Lyles will race for the gold medal Thursday.

Hall, the 26-year-old who breeds dogs and loves riding horses, looked out of the running in a race that's all about pace and, more often than not, the problem is going too fast too soon.

He was 5 meters behind Hudson-Smith and 2012 champion Kirani James, both to his left, and as they rounded the final curve, and was making up ground on Jareem Richards to his outside for what looked like would be a good battle for bronze.

By the end, James and Richards were afterthoughts, Hall was thrusting his chest at the line to beat the Brit and Samukonga had also come from out of nowhere to take third.

The new champ's reaction when he crossed the line: "I just won. It’s over. Next four years, I can say I’m Olympic champion.”

US takes silver and almost pulls upset in steeplechase

Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali defended his title in men’s steeplechase, finishing in 8 minutes, 6.05 seconds for a .36-second win over America’s Kenneth Rooks.

Rooks had the lead heading into the homestretch and was looking to pull off a massive upset, but El Bakkali overtook him. Rooks still beat his personal best by almost 9 seconds to capture the second silver over three Olympics in the event for America.

Evan Jager finished second in 2016.

Australia reaches new heights with pole vault win

Nina Kennedy’s gold medal in pole vault was Australia’s 18th at the Paris Games, an Olympic record for the country.

Kennedy cleared 4.95 meters to beat defending champion Katie Moon of the U.S.

France in the mix in 400 hurdles but must face Warholm

One of France’s up-and-coming track stars, Clement Ducos, outraced Tokyo bronze medalist Alison dos Santos to the line for second in the semifinals of the men's 400 hurdles.

The prize for Ducos: A date, and a rematch, with world-record holder Karsten Warholm, who won that heat easily in 47.67. Warholm and American Rai Benjamin are expected to vie for the title. Dos Santos, the bronze medalist in a super-fast final three years ago in Tokyo, will also be in the lineup.

“Completely crazy what I’ve done here,” Ducos said. "I’m not scared of anything. There are people around me racing really well and posting really good times, but I have to believe I can get a medal”

