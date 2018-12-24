0 Lakers-Warriors, 76ers-Celtics highlight stacked NBA Christmas Day on Channel 2

Thanksgiving Day is for the NFL. But Christmas Day is for the NBA. The league has been playing games on Dec. 25 since its second season in 1947.

Once again this year, the NBA is gifting matchups featuring some of the league's best talent. Here are the games that you can catch only on Channel 2 as part of the ABC lineup.

Oklahoma City Thunder (21-11) at Houston Rockets (17-15), 3 p.m. on ABC

It'll be a battle of the MVPs when Russell Westbrook and the Thunder travel to face James Harden and the Rockets. Westbrook won the MVP in 2016 while Harden won the award last season. The Thunder defeated the Rockets 112-107 in last year's Christmas game.

The season started off rough for the Thunder with a four-game losing streak after they were without Westbrook. However, they have turned it and have a league best 21-6 record over the last 27 games. The team leads the NBA with 10.3 steals per game and is second with 48.6 rebounds per game.

Meanwhile, Houston is one of the hottest 3-point shooting teams in the league as it leads the league with 468 shots made on the season. The Rockets set a NBA record with its 26 3-pointer in a single game last week.

The team will be without point guard Chris Paul, who suffered a left hamstring injury in Thursday's loss against Miami. But the Rockets are expected to sign Austin Rivers to add some depth, according to ESPN reports.

Philadelphia 76ers (22-12) at Boston Celtics (19-13), 5:30 p.m. on ABC

Playing on Christmas Day is special in the NBA. But playing your rivals? That's just an extra present for the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers. Philadelphia currently sits two games ahead of Boston in the Eastern Conference standings.

It will be only the second time the rivals have faced each other on Christmas. Boston looks to snap its recent troubles on Christmas Day as the team has gone 2-8 over the last 10 years.

The two teams previously met in the season opener, where the Celtics clobbered the Sixers 105-87. That and the way the Celtics pushed them out of the playoffs last year will leave Philadelphia hungrier for a win.

This game features some of the league's best talent in Jimmy Butler, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons for the Sixers plus Jayson Tatum, Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving for the Celtics. It should be considered the best game on the Christmas lineup.

Los Angeles Lakers (19-14) at Golden State Warriors (23-11), 8 p.m. on ABC

Is there a better gift than seeing Lebron James and the Lakers go up against Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and the Warriors?

Los Angeles looks to rebound after a 107-99 loss to Memphis Sunday night. Golden State has won eight of the last 10 games.

Tuesday will be the first regular-season matchup between Lakers and the Warriors, which has been highly anticipated since James signed with Los Angeles over the summer.

It also marks the fourth straight Christmas that the King has played Golden State on Christmas Day. In the past three years, James has averaged 25.3 points and 9.3 rebounds against them.

One of the criticisms about the Cleveland roster was the support casting around James, but the Lakers young players Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma have stepped up to support.

How will that roster stack up against the Warriors All-Star lineup? We'll have to wait and see when we open gifts tomorrow.

