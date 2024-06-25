Kylian Mbappé starting for France at Euro 2024 and will wear a mask against Poland

DORTMUND, Germany — (AP) — Kylian Mbappé returned to France's starting lineup for the match against Poland at the European Championship on Tuesday, eight days after breaking his nose.

Mbappé, France's captain, will be wearing a protective mask for the Group D closer at Dortmund's Westfalenstadion.

The Real Madrid-bound striker sustained the broken nose late in France's 1-0 win over Austria on June 17 and was an unused substitute in the 0-0 draw with the Netherlands on Friday.

Mbappé has since featured in a behind-closed-doors match against a local youth team in Paderborn, where France's training base is in Germany.

France coach Didier Deschamps said on Monday that wearing a mask is limiting Mbappé's vision. Poland captain Robert Lewandowski, who had to wear a mask earlier in his career after breaking his cheekbone and nose, warned his fellow striker that he might have "problems reacting and seeing the ball."

Mbappé will be looking to score for the first time at a European Championship. He didn't score in four games in the 2021 tournament, nor against Austria.

France has already qualified for the round of 16, but could finish first, second or third in the group.

Aside from recalling Mbappé in place of the rested Antoine Griezmann, Deschamps also brought in Bradley Barcola for Marcus Thuram up front.

