Kyler Murray or Tua Tagovailoa could end up being the best bargains in NFL free agency

Kyler Murray or Tua Tagovailoa could end up being the best bargains in free agency if either quarterback can regain their Pro Bowl form.

While NFL teams have committed billions of dollars on the first two days of the legal tampering period, the Atlanta Falcons snagged Tagovailoa for the veteran’s minimum of $1.2 million. The Dolphins owe him $54 million.

Murray will cost a team $1.3 million because the Cardinals are on the hook for $36.8 million of his remaining salary that was guaranteed.

The Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks got their quarterback in free agency last year. Could Tagovailoa or Murray lead a team to a Lombardi trophy? Probably not.

But they don’t have to win a championship to bring value.

The Falcons haven’t reached the playoffs since the 2017 season but play in a division — the NFC South — where they finished tied with the Panthers and Buccaneers at 8-9 and lost the division title to Carolina due to tiebreakers. They have talent on offense led by All-Pro running back Bijan Robinson. If Tagovailoa can help them end their playoff drought, he’d be a steal at that salary.

The 28-year-old 2020 first-round pick is coming off his worst season in the league but he’s 44-32 as a starter. Tagovailoa led the NFL with 4,624 yards passing in 2023 and made the Pro Bowl that season.

With Robinson, wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts around him, Tagovailoa has a strong supporting cast. It’s up to two-time AP NFL Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski to help him maximize his potential. Stefanski led the Browns to the playoffs with Baker Mayfield once and Joe Flacco another season.

Tagovailoa could potentially thrive in Stefanski’s system. He needs to stay healthy, leave his struggles in the past and improve his decision-making with the ball.

Murray, a two-time Pro Bowl pick, could step into a situation where he could win right away. The Vikings and Steelers are possibilities.

Minnesota has J.J. McCarthy, a first-round pick in 2024 who was 6-4 last season in 10 starts. But he’s not guaranteed the starting job and Murray is an option for a team that has talent on both sides of the ball.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell was the AP NFL Coach of the Year in 2024 when he helped Darnold revive his career and the team went 14-3. Of all the innovative, offensive-minded coaches who could get Murray to reach his full potential, O’Connell is among the top candidates.

The Steelers are another possibility for Murray if Aaron Rodgers isn’t returning. They’ve added more offensive firepower in free agency, acquiring wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. in a trade to team with DK Metcalf. Pittsburgh also agreed on a deal with running back Rico Dowdle. Coach Mike McCarthy won a Super Bowl with a young Rodgers in Green Bay 16 years ago. He could give Murray an opportunity to flourish.

Several other veteran quarterbacks are also available, excluding Daniel Jones, who received the transition tag from Indianapolis. The Colts could match any offer for him.

Kirk Cousins, Russell Wilson, Jimmy Garoppolo, Carson Wentz and Joe Flacco are among the names on the list. So is Rodgers, though it's likely he's either returning to Pittsburgh or retiring.

Geno Smith would have hit the open market on Wednesday because the Raiders planned to release him but the Jets got him in a trade. New York hasn’t had a winning season since 2015.

