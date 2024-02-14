Knicks protesting loss in Houston that ended on foul call refs said was incorrect, AP source says

NEW YORK — (AP) — The New York Knicks are filing a protest of their loss in Houston that ended on a foul call officials said was incorrect, a person with knowledge of the details said Tuesday.

The Rockets beat the Knicks 105-103 on Monday after Aaron Holiday made two free throws with 0.3 seconds remaining after he was fouled by Jalen Brunson behind the 3-point arc. Crew chief Ed Malloy said after the game that the contact between the players was marginal and no foul should have been called.

So, the Knicks are filing a protest with the NBA, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because there was no announcement. Their plans were first reported by ESPN.

The NBA also said Tuesday in its last 2-minute report that the call was incorrect, but the Knicks will still likely have trouble winning their protest. Protests are for the misapplication of rules or procedures, not for incorrect calls, and there hasn't been one upheld in the league since the 2007-08 season, when an error by the Atlanta stat crew led to Miami's Shaquille O'Neal fouling out of a game when he only had five fouls at the time. The league ordered the final 51.9 seconds of their game to be replayed.

The Knicks have 48 hours after the end of Monday's game to file their protest. Commissioner Adam Silver will make the ruling.

