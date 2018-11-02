0 Kirby Smart touts Kentucky's big-game experience

ATHENS - Saturday’s SEC battle between No. 6 Georgia and No. 9 Kentucky will decide the league’s East Division champion, and it has also been referred to in some circles as the biggest game in Wildcats football history.

While Kentucky hasn’t been in the conference champion conversation for some four decades, Georgia coach Kirby Smart said earlier this week that the Wildcats have had more than their share of big games and have acquitted themselves well in those situations.

“I think big-game experience is valuable, but I also think (Kentucky) has played in big games,” Smart said. “They’ve had a good team now -- for two or three years, they’ve been in the hunt. I felt like the game that we played up there two years ago was a big game. They had a great atmosphere, a really good crowd.

“They’ve got a lot of experience. Every game is relative of what you think of it, so every time they play an SEC opponent, we play an SEC opponent, it’s a big game. They’ve got seniors who have played in a lot more games than some of our younger players.”

The Bulldogs hold a 57-12-2 advantage in the series, which began in 1939, and have won eight consecutive games against Kentucky. Georgia is 27-7 at Commonwealth Stadium.

Georgia players are well aware of what’s on the line and the kind of emotional comportment Kentucky – which posted a 27-16 upset win over Florida in early September -- is likely to bring to the game.

“Oh they’re big. The whole program – everybody involved – knows what’s at stake, especially with a week like this and a great SEC opponent like this in Kentucky (with) an explosive offense and playing well on defense,” defensive back Tyrique McGhee said. “Everybody knows what has to be done and what we’ve got to do this week.”

“Experience definitely matters when it comes to a game, but not for this game,” center Lamont Gaillard said. “Both teams are ready to play, both teams are ready to come out and give it their all. We’re ready to come play Saturday.”

Tight end Isaac Nauta said no extra incentives will be necessary when kickoff arrives.

“Obviously it’s huge,” he said. “We’re playing for a chance to go to Atlanta, so I would say that’s all the motivation we need for this weekend.”

In SEC games, the only team putting up better rushing numbers than Kentucky is Georgia. The Wildcats are ranked second in the conference in rushing offense, averaging nearly 195 yards per outing.

While a good chunk of that ground output comes courtesy of running back Benny Snell, quarterback Terry Wilson is also a running threat. Snell has averaged 116 yards per game overall and 122.5 rushing yards in SEC games and Wilson has averaged 50 yards per game overall and 57 yards in league contests.

Smart assented that with the 5-foot-11, 223-pound Snell on the beat and the dual-threat challenge of Wilson (who has thrown for 988 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions), Georgia’s defense needs to be fundamentally sound.

When asked about the complications of dealing with the likes of Snell and Wilson, Smart said, “It makes you have to tackle people. You have to tackle people in space. You have to be good tacklers. You have to get a lot of people to the ball. And you have to strike and get off blocks, because you don't unblock people.

“… This is not for the faint of heart. This is not going to be for the lack of physicality. This is going to be for people that want to hit people and people that want to strike people because that’s the kind of team they have.”

