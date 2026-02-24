Kevin Durant says he wants to play for US men's basketball team at 2028 Olympics in LA

HOUSTON — Rockets forward Kevin Durant will be less than two months shy of his 40th birthday when the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics begin, but he said Monday night he told USA Basketball Managing Director Grant Hill he'd like to be considered for the U.S. men's team when the time comes.

"I didn't want to just take my name out of consideration just because of the simple fact that I'm older and I did it before," Durant said after scoring 18 points for Houston in a 125-105 win over the Utah Jazz. "Grant understands my love for Team USA. That's my family. The level of love I have for Team USA and the whole organization over there is unmatched, so I'd love to be part of it until I'm done playing."

Durant has played in the last four Olympics, becoming USA men’s basketball’s career scoring leader in the process, but he says he doesn’t want to just be handed a spot on the 2028 team. He wants to earn it.

“I understand how tough that decision is for Grant, and how many great players are going to emerge the next year and a half, and I’m also very old compared to a lot of these players,” Durant said. “I know I've got my work cut out for me to make that team.”

During the 2024 Paris games, Durant became the first American player to win four Olympic gold medals in men’s basketball. United States stars Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird won five gold medals in women’s basketball, but Durant says joining that club is not his motivation for wanting to go through another Olympic cycle.

“I just love playing for Team USA. I love representing my country. That’s the first and most important thing — it’s putting that USA across my chest and representing where I come from,” he said.

Durant is averaging 25.9 points per game on 50.7% shooting in his 18th NBA season.

