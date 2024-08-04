Kaylia Nemour of Algeria wins the gold in uneven bars and Suni Lee takes the bronze

PARIS — (AP) — Kaylia Nemour of Algeria delivered the country’s first gold medal in gymnastics, putting together a thrilling routine in the uneven bars final on Sunday to edge Qiu Qiyuan of China.

Sunisa Lee of the U.S. picked up her third medal in Paris and sixth of her Olympic career by grabbing bronze, exactly where she finished in Tokyo three years ago.

Nemour is French and still trains in France but switched to compete for Algeria following a dispute with the French gymnastics federation and Nemour's club of Avoine Beaumont, which has led the gymnast to embrace her father's Algerian nationality.

The 17-year-old is a wonder on bars, swooping from one to the other with a series of releases and intricate hand maneuvers that are both athletically and technically demanding.

Nemour needed to rely on all those skills to edge Qiu, who put on a clinic during her set. Her legs were practically magnetized together during her routine and she was so straight on her handstand she looked like a ruler. Qiu hugged her coaches after her dismount and the crowd erupted when her 15.5 was posted.

Nemour scored 15.7, tied for the highest score of the meet in any event.

While Nemour competes under a different flag — she draped the Algerian banner behind her after clinching her victory — she was very much on home soil. A raucous ovation followed after she won the first-ever gymnastics medal for Algeria.

Lee has spent much of the last 15 months dealing with multiple kidney diseases that have limited her training. She didn't really get serious about Paris until December. And seven months later she's already picked up three medals after helping the Simone Biles-led U.S. women claim team gold last Tuesday. Lee followed it up two days later with a bronze in the all-around behind Biles and Rebeca Andrade of Brazil.

Lee’s six medals leave her one behind Shannon Miller for the second most by an American gymnast. Lee could match Miller in the balance beam final on Sunday.

Liu grabs gold again

Liu Yang of China defended his Olympic gymnastics title on still rings, posting a score of 15.300 to edge teammate Zou Jingyuan in the finals.

The 29-year-old Liu is the third man to win multiple Olympic titles in an event that requires strength and impeccable body control, joining Albert Azaryan of Russia and Akinori Nakayama of Japan.

Eleftherios Petrounias of Greece earned the bronze. Petrounias has won a medal on rings in three straight Games. He was the champion in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro and a bronze medalist in Tokyo three years ago.

The difference between Liu's 15.300 and Zou's 15.233 came on the dismount. Zou hopped a couple of times after hitting the mat while Liu's bounce was considerably smaller.

Samir Ait Said of France finished fourth, eight years after memorably breaking his left leg on vault in Rio. Said, who already has committed to trying to make it to Los Angeles 2028, roared after his dismount in front of a highly partisan crowd inside Bercy Arena. The crowd met Said's score of 15.000 with whistles of displeasure.

The men's vault finals are later Sunday.

Jake Jarman of Britain is the reigning world champion in a men's vault field that includes Carlos Yulo of the Philippines, who won the second-ever gold medal at the Summer Games for his country when he claimed the floor exercise title on Saturday.

