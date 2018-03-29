Julio Jones, Todd Gurley and more involved in celebrity flag football game

ATLANTA - Former Bulldog Todd Gurley, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones, and other NFL players will team up with Atlanta rappers and celebrities for a celebrity flag football game.
Julio Jones will coach one team, and Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz will coach the opposing team.
NFL players like Todd Gurley, Alvin Kamara, Ezekiel Elliott, AJ Green, and Von Miller are a few notables participating in the game.
The event will be held at Atlanta rapper Quavo’s former high school, Berkmar High School, where the rapper played quarterback.
Atlanta Falcons Julio Jones shared a note on his Instagram calling the event “family friendly.”
The celebrity flag football game will be at Berkmar High School in Lilburn, Georgia, on April 1.
