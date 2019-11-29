0 Julio Jones ruled OUT for tonight's game against Saints

The Atlanta Falcons will be without their star receiver against their rivals Thursday night.

Julio Jones has officially been ruled out against the Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Jones injured his shoulder Sunday against the Buccaneers.

Julio Jones is out for tonight's game against the Saints. #falcons #InBrotherhood — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) November 28, 2019

Channel 2's Alison Mastrangelo spotted Jones on the field but the wide receiver did not participate in warmups.

Julio Jones returned to the field but he is not participating in warm ups. So far he's just watching. It looks like he just has sneakers on. Still no word if he's playing tonight. pic.twitter.com/N0ECN0RH4P — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) November 28, 2019

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn had said Wednesday that Jones' participation would be a game-time decision.

"The reason for that would be that just to make sure that he's got full strength of the ability to use his shoulder," Quinn said. "If he has that, we'll let him go. It's close to that, but I want to make sure that, with all of the players, make sure that they are able to be at their best. He's made big improvement, but we'll take it all the way to up until the game and make sure that he can be himself with contact and strength, all the things that he needs."

Jones hasn't missed a game since the 2016 season when a sprained toe kept him out two games. He also had ankle and calf injuries that season.

Here are the other inactives for the Falcons, including tight end Austin Hooper. Devonta Freeman will return for the Falcons after he missed the last two games with a foot injury.

Julio Jones will NOT play tonight vs New Orleans.



Inactives 👇https://t.co/x8AsBisrcy pic.twitter.com/8v6OOP9eHt — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 28, 2019

