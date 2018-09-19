ATLANTA - Atlanta Falcons All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones missed practice Wednesday with a calf injury.
And now we know why... Julio dealing with a calf injury https://t.co/9gOibrEgBi— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) September 19, 2018
Through two games this season, Jones has 15 catches for 233 yards. he has yet to score a touchdown.
In addition to Jones, Devonta Freeman, Takk McKinley and Derrick Shelby did not practice Wednesday.
The Falcons host the New Orleans Saints Sunday at 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}