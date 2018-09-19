  • Julio Jones misses practice with calf injury

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Atlanta Falcons All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones missed practice Wednesday with a calf injury.

    Through two games this season, Jones has 15 catches for 233 yards. he has yet to score a touchdown.

    In addition to Jones, Devonta Freeman, Takk McKinley and Derrick Shelby did not practice Wednesday.

    The Falcons host the New Orleans Saints Sunday at 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories