Julio Jones, Deion Jones, Jarrett and Beasley show up for mandatory minicamp

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - Defensive end Vic Beasley, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, wide receiver Julio Jones and linebacker Deion Jones, who have not taken part in the offseason program, reported on Monday for mandatory minicamp.
All four were taking their physicals, but Julio Jones and Deion Jones will not participate in drills. Both are rehabbing foot injuries, head coach Dan Quinn told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday.
Julio Jones and Jarrett have contract situations, while Beasley just elected to stay away. Deion Jones is rehabbing.
Any NFL player under contract who skips all three days is subject to an $88,650 fine, but there isn't a contractual obligation to practice, only to attend.
Also, the Quinn said the team enjoyed it’s visit with defensive end Allen Bailey, but there was nothing to report as far as the team signing him.
This article was written by D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/
