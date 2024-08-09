JuJu Smith-Schuster will be released by the New England Patriots, AP source says

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who helped the Kansas City Chiefs win a Super Bowl two years ago, will be released by the New England Patriots, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because the team hasn’t announced the move. NFL Network was the first to report his release.

The Patriots signed Smith-Schuster to a three-year, $25 million contract last year but he only caught 29 passes for 260 yards and one touchdown.

Smith-Schuster played just 11 snaps in New England’s preseason opener against Carolina on Thursday night.

The 27-year-old was a second-round pick by Pittsburgh in 2017. He had a career-best 111 catches for 1,426 yards and seven TDs in 2018.

Smith-Schuster joined the Chiefs in 2022 after they traded away All-Pro Tyreek Hill. He led Kansas City’s wideouts with 78 receptions for 933 yards and three TDs.

Smith-Schuster was held by Eagles cornerback James Bradberry on a critical third down late in Super Bowl 57. The penalty gave the Chiefs a first down and allowed them to use up more time before Harrison Butker kicked a go-ahead 27-yard field goal with 8 seconds remaining.

The Patriots drafted receiver Ja’Lynn Polk in the second round. Demario Douglas, a sixth-round pick in 2023, led the Patriots with 561 yards receiving on 49 catches. Kendrick Bourne is New England’s top receiver but was limited to eight games because of injuries last season.

