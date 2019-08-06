Josef Martinez injured, will not travel for U.S. Open Cup semi

Atlanta United striker Josef Martinez sustained a possible abductor (groin) injury in training Monday and didn't travel with the team for Tuesday's U.S. Open Cup semifinal game at Orlando, a person familiar with the situation told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
A spokesman said the team cannot comment on the traveling roster.
The severity of Martinez's injury is not known. He could be held out as a precaution.
Martinez leads Atlanta United with 18 goals.
Martinez's absence, combined with an injury to Brandon Vazquez, leaves Atlanta United with Hector Villalba as its lone striker.
Villalba hasn't played since late May due to an injury. He did make Saturday's game roster against L.A. Galaxy.
Manager Frank de Boer could play Villalba, Pity Martinez or Ezquiel Barco as a striker because it's an emergency.
Should Atlanta win Tuesday's game, it will host the U.S. Open Cup final.
Atlanta United trails first place Philadelphia by 3 points in the Eastern Conference. Atlanta United will host NYCFC Sunday.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}