Johnson and Wembanyama fuel Spurs to win over Lakers 107-91, despite Doncic's 38 points

SAN ANTONIO — Keldon Johnson had 27 points, Victor Wembanyama added 16 points and 14 rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs overcame 38 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists from Luka Doncic to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 107-91 on Wednesday night.

San Antonio moved into second place in the Western Conference despite shooting 4 for 25 on 3-pointers.

LeBron James didn't play due to arthritis and sciatica as Los Angeles' three-game winning streak came to an end.

Calf strains also sidelined Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura for the Lakers.

Jake LaRavia, with 16 points, and Jaxson Hayes, with 10, were the only other Lakers to score in double figures against the Spurs.

Wembanyama was listed as questionable after returning Tuesday from a two-game absence due to a hyperextended left knee. He had 30 points in 20 minutes in a 106-105 loss at Memphis and followed that up with his 15th double-double this season.

San Antonio went on an 11-4 run midway through the third quarter for a 71-59 lead. Johnson and Stephon Castle combined for nine points in the run.

Castle finished with 15 points and De'Aaron Fox added 14.

Both teams were on the second night of a back-to-back game.

The Lakers disrupted alley-oop attempts to Castle and Luke Kornet in the opening minutes.

While the Spurs struggled to complete what has become a go-to move this season, Hayes threw in a reverse dunk in front of Wembanyama off a half-court, alley-oop pass from Doncic.

Doncic had 22 points, seven rebounds and seven assists while playing all but four minutes in the first half. He finished with his 86th career triple-double in the regular season, which is seventh in league history.

Up next

Lakers: Host Milwaukee on Friday.

Spurs: At Boston on Saturday.

