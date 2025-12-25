John Robertson, two-time European Cup winner with Nottingham Forest, dies at 72

NOTTINGHAM, England — John Robertson, a former Scotland winger who won the European Cup twice with Nottingham Forest and scored the only goal in the 1980 final, has died. He was 72.

The Premier League club said in a statement Thursday that it was "heartbroken to announce the passing of Nottingham Forest legend and dear friend, John Robertson." No cause of death was given.

Robertson won 28 caps for Scotland during his five-year international career, which included playing at the 1982 World Cup.

He became a cult hero at Forest after playing an integral part in the East Midlands club's European Cup victories in 1979 and 1980.

Robertson provided the cross for Trevor Francis to head home the only goal against Swedish side Malmo in Munich as Brian Clough’s side lifted the European Cup — which evolved into the Champions League — for the first time in 1979.

Twelve months later, Robertson was on the scoresheet in another 1-0 victory as Forest successfully defended its European crown against Hamburg in Madrid.

Robertson started and ended his career at Forest, either side of a spell at local rival Derby.

“Rest in Peace, Robbo ... Our greatest,” Forest said.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.