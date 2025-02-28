Joel Embiid will miss the rest of the season for treatment and rehabilitation of his left knee

CAMDEN, N.J. — (AP) — Joel Embiid will miss the rest of the season, with the Philadelphia 76ers saying Friday he is “medically unable to play” and will focus on treatment and rehabilitation of his left knee.

Embiid was already set to miss his 40th game of the season Saturday when the 76ers host Golden State. But the 76ers said there will be no more games for the star center in 2024-25.

“The Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid have been consulting with top specialists regarding ongoing issues with his left knee. After further evaluation, it has been determined that he is medically unable to play and will miss the remainder of the season to focus on treatment and rehabilitation,” the team said in a statement.

“We are working with medical experts to determine the exact treatment plan and will update media when we have more information. The team and specialists will continue working with Joel to ensure the best path forward for his long-term health and performance.”

One of the preseason favorites to contend for an NBA title, the Sixers take a nine-game losing streak into Saturday's game against the Warriors. Even with the heavy slide, the Sixers were just 2 1/2 games out of a spot in the play-in tournament entering Friday's games.

Embiid will miss his third straight game overall and hasn't played since he was benched for ineffectiveness in the fourth quarter of a loss last Saturday to Brooklyn.

The 76ers are 8-11 with Embiid this season; 12-27 without him.

A two-time NBA scoring champion, Embiid has been hobbled by injuries all season, and served a three-game suspension for shoving a member of the media. He’s averaged 23.8 points — he averaged at least 30 and won two scoring titles the last three seasons — and scored only 29 points combined in his last two games.

Embiid acknowledged earlier this month he may have to undergo another surgery on the left knee.

“I think the straightforward answer is that when you’ve got something that’s inconsistent, at some point, you’ve got to do something about it,” Embiid said. “We don’t know what it is. We’re looking into every option.”

He played just 39 games last season due to a torn meniscus in his left knee. The 76ers announced in early February of that season that he had undergone surgery. Embiid came back in early April, was part of the 76ers' playoff run, and then won a gold medal with the U.S. Olympic team last year at the Paris Games.

Embiid said after the 76ers lost to Milwaukee on Feb. 9 that he didn’t have enough time to recover after undergoing surgery last year.

Embiid has played only 58 regular-season games and seven play-in tournament/playoff games since he earned NBA MVP honors in the 2022-23 season.

The 76ers’ first-round pick is top-six protected or else it goes to the Oklahoma City Thunder, one reason there was speculation the Sixers might shut down Embiid and cut their losses on the season.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.