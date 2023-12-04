Jim Leyland elected to baseball's Hall of Fame, becomes 23rd manager in Cooperstown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Jim Leyland, who led the Florida Marlins to a World Series title in 1997 and won 1,769 regular-season games over 22 seasons as an entertaining and at-times crusty big league manager, was elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame on Sunday.

Now 78, Leyland received 15 of 16 votes by the contemporary era committee for managers, executives and umpires. He becomes the 23rd manager in the hall.

Former player and manager Lou Piniella fell one vote short and former player, broadcaster and executive Bill White was two shy.

Leyland managed Pittsburgh, Florida, Colorado and Detroit from 1986 to 2013.

