Jim Hartung, who helped lead U.S. men's gymnastics team to 1984 Olympic gold, dies at 65

LINCOLN, Neb. — Jim Hartung, a two-time Olympian who helped lead the 1984 U.S. team to its first and only gold medal in men's gymnastics, has died. He was 65.

The University of Nebraska announced Hartung died Saturday night. He had been a Cornhuskers assistant coach for 19 years. No cause of death was given.

“Our condolences go out to Jim’s family, friends, and everyone he has impacted during his remarkable life in gymnastics from a national champion athlete at Nebraska to an Olympic gold medalist to a successful coach," the athletic department said in a statement. "Jim is a true Husker legend and his impact on the sport of gymnastics will carry on for decades to come. Our department will provide all available resources and support for our men’s gymnastics student-athletes and coaching staff during this very difficult time.”

Hartung was a member of the 1980 Olympic team but did not compete because of the U.S. boycott of the Moscow Games. In 1984 in Los Angeles he teamed with Bart Conner, Tim Daggett, Mitch Gaylord, Scott Johnson and Peter Vidmar to win the team gold and he also made the individual finals on the vault.

Hartung amassed 22 All-America awards and seven NCAA individual titles during his career at Nebraska from 1979 to 1982. He won NCAA all-around titles in 1981 and 1982. Hartung also led the Huskers to their first four NCAA team titles (1979-82) and became Nebraska’s first Nissen-Emery Award winner as the nation's outstanding senior gymnast in 1982.

After retiring as a competitor, he spent nearly a decade as a visitation coach for the U.S. national team and was an international gymnastics judge.

Hartung is survived by four children.

