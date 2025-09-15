Jets' Justin Fields in concussion protocol, Tyrod Taylor could start vs. Buccaneers

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields remained in the concussion protocol Monday and his availability for the team's next game is uncertain.

Coach Aaron Glenn said Fields will continue to be evaluated after the quarterback was hurt late in the Jets' 30-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

If Fields is unable to play next Sunday at Tampa Bay, veteran backup Tyrod Taylor would start for New York.

"It's always a hard one to really just try to evaluate it until we get more information," Glenn said during a video call with reporters Monday. “I'm sure I'll be giving you guys more information as the week progresses.”

Fields fell backward when he was sacked by Joey Bosa in the fourth quarter and the back of his helmet hit off the turf. He was down for a few moments before he was able to get up and walk off under his own power.

He was checked out in the injury tent on the Jets’ sideline and emerged several minutes later with a towel over his head. The quarterback then walked inside to the locker room and Taylor replaced Fields with 12:03 remaining in the game and the Jets losing 30-3.

The Jets' next practice is Wednesday and Glenn acknowledged Fields would need to be cleared from the concussion protocol and get in some time on the field if he's going to play against the Buccaneers.

“It's hard for me as a coach, once we get to Friday and you haven't had any reps, and that's just something I believe in,” Glenn said. “Again, I don't want to put anything on that as far as where we're at with him until we get to that point.”

Glenn acknowledged the Jets will have to prepare as if the 36-year-old Taylor will start, just in case Fields can’t.

“We have to look at that both ways,” Glenn said. “If Justin can’t play, then Tyrod will be the guy. We have to make sure we build a plan that’s suitable for him.”

Fields and the Jets' offense had a poor showing after an impressive performance in a loss to Pittsburgh in the season opener. Fields was just 3 of 11 for 27 yards and ran for 49 yards on five carries before leaving the game.

Taylor, who missed the Jets' three preseason games with a knee injury that required surgery, moved the offense with a little more success in his brief stint. He went 7 of 11 for 56 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jeremy Ruckert.

Taylor, who signed a two-year deal with the Jets last year to be Aaron Rodgers' backup, has 58 career starts in the NFL. The last came during the 2023 season, when he started five games for the Giants.

“I don't think it changes that much,” Glenn said of a potential game plan with Taylor under center. “I said that during training camp, that was one of the positive things of having Tyrod as a backup. But there are some things that we want to get together as a staff and make sure that we're aligned on.”

Glenn said he didn't want to go too far ahead before he and his staff sit down with Taylor and discuss things the quarterback likes and is comfortable with in the scheme. The coach also didn't think Taylor missing time during the summer would have much effect on his ability to perform now.

“He's been in this league for a long time,” Glenn said. “It doesn't take much for him to understand exactly what we're trying to do and what we're trying to get done. So I have no concerns whatsoever.”

Glenn said he had no immediate updates on a few others injured Sunday, including edge rusher Jermaine Johnson (ankle), safety Tony Adams (groin) and nickel cornerback Michael Carter II (shoulder).

