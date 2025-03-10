Jets agree to terms with QB Justin Fields on 2-year, $40 million deal, AP source says

The New York Jets and former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields have agreed to a two-year contract worth $40 million, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Monday.

Fields steps in as New York's starter for Aaron Rodgers after the Jets announced last month they are moving forward without the four-time NFL MVP after two seasons.

The deal for Fields includes $30 million guaranteed, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement wasn't announced by the team. NFL Network first reported the deal between Fields and the Jets.

The 26-year-old Fields spent last season with the Steelers after playing his first three NFL seasons with the Chicago Bears, who drafted him in the first round — the 11th overall pick — in 2021 out of Ohio State.

The Jets had the No. 2 overall pick that year and selected quarterback Zach Wilson, who failed to live up to expectations and was traded to Denver last year.

New York now will hope that Fields can revive his career with the Jets, who have a new regime in head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey. Fields will be reunited with wide receiver Garrett Wilson, his former college teammate.

Fields has passed for 7,780 yards and 45 touchdowns with 31 interceptions in 50 games, including 44 starts in four seasons. He has rushed for 19 scores.

