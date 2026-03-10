Japan finishes World Baseball Classic group unbeaten, tops Czechs 9-0 behind Murakami's grand slam

Defending champion Japan completed an unbeaten group stage at the World Baseball Classic, beating the Czech Republic 9-0 on Tuesday night behind a nine-run eighth inning capped by Munetaka Murakami's grand slam.

After outscoring opponents 39-9 in going 4-0, Japan advanced to a quarterfinal on Saturday in Miami against Venezuela or the Dominican Republic.

Japan rested Shohei Ohtani, who is hitting .556 with two homers, six RBIs and four walks.

The Czechs, the 2025 European championship bronze medalists, finished 0-4 and were outscored 39-5 while batting .167, 19th among the 20 teams and ahead of only Brazil (.130).

Kenya Wakatsuki hit a go-ahead double in the eighth off loser Michal Kovala, who was removed after Ukyo Shuto's three-run homer. Shugo Maki drew a bases-loaded walk from Ryan Johnson, a two-way player who also appears at first base. Murakami drove a fastball at the top of the strike zone 425 feet into the right-center field seats.

Czech starter Ondrej (pronounced Andre) Satoria allowed six hits over 4 2/3 innings, throwing 42 changeups among 67 pitches. His fastest offering was 79.9 mph.

Satoria is famous in Japan. He struck out Ohtani on three pitches in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

“I’m sad,” Satoria said before the game, knowing Ohtani was out of the lineup. “I think a lot of fans are sad, too. Maybe he’s resting for the long trip to Miami.”

Winner Yumeto Kanemaru struck out five over two perfect innings.

All of the Czech players have day jobs. Satoria, who is retiring from the national team, is an electrician and manager Pavel Chadim – that’s Dr. Chadim – is a neurologist.

Chadim wore the 2025 European championship bronze medal to an interview session.

“I have this medal because I want to show to some people in the world that we are not baseball tourists,” Chadim said. “We are doing baseball as professionals. We don’t want excuses. We play as professionals on the field.”

Jake Gelof drives in 3 runs to lead Israel over Netherlands 6-2

Jake Gelof drove in three runs and Matt Mervis doubled twice to lead Israel (2-2) over the Netherlands (1-3) in a Group D matchup of already eliminated teams.

Xander Bogaerts' run-scoring grounder and Didi Gregorius' sacrifice fly put the Dutch ahead in the first at Miami but Gelof cut the deficit with an RBI double in the second.

Mervis’ two-run double capped a five-run sixth against loser Kevin Kelly. RJ Schreck hit a tying RBI single and Geloff followed with a two-run single for a 4-2 lead. Four runs in the inning were unearned because Garrett Stubbs reached on a one-out fielding error by first baseman Sharlon Schoop.

Josh Mallitz got the last out in the fifth for the win and Ben Simon struck out three around three walks in the ninth in a non-save situation.

Druw Jones had four walks for the Netherlands, which went 0 for 11 with runners in scoring position.

Dutch reliever Ryjeteri Merite allowed one hit in 3 1/3 scoreless innings as he appeared in his fifth WBC, tying a mark shared by Venezuela's Miguel Cabrera and Cuba's Alfredo Despaigne.

