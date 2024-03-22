Jack Gohlke makes 10 3s as Oakland delivers first true shock of March Madness, beating Kentucky

PITTSBURGH — (AP) — Jack Gohlke has no illusions of going to the NBA. Guys who spend five years in Division II before transferring to a small D-I program with one NCAA Tournament win in its history typically don't head to the pros.

Don't mistake that practicality with a lack of belief in his abilities. Or those of his team. Gohlke and his Oakland teammates have felt all season they could hang with anybody on a given night.

Any given night turned into Thursday, when the 6-foot-3 graduate transfer and the commuter school located 30 miles from downtown Detroit showed Kentucky and the country what it takes to win in March.

Confident at the start and cool at the finish, Gohlke made 10 3-pointers and scored a career-high 32 points as the 14th-seeded Golden Grizzlies delievered the first true shock of this year's March Madness, beating the third-seeded Wildcats 80-76.

“We've been a solid team all year,” said Gohlke, who arrived at Oakland last fall after graduating from Hillsdale College. “We've won close games all year.”

Just never on this stage. Yet it was the Horizon League champion Grizzlies (24-11) and not the Wildcats (23-10) of the mighty Southeastern Conference who looked like they were prepared for the pressure of the one-and-done, anything-can-happen NCAA Tournament. Oakland will face either Texas Tech or North Carolina State in the second round on Saturday.

Gohlke's shotmaking gave Oakland some swagger early. His teammates picked it up late when Kentucky went to a box-and-one in hopes of slowing him down.

Horizon League Player of the Year Trey Townsend had 17 points for Oakland. DQ Cole added 12, including a 3 from the corner with 28 seconds left that gave the Grizzlies a four-point lead. Oakland never trailed over the final 14:32 to send the Wildcats and coach John Calipari to another early tournament exit.

“To define their season and our season with this game, it’s the sport we’re in,” Calipari said. “It’s what we do.”

Antonio Reeves led Kentucky with 27 points. Tre Mitchell added 14 and Rob Dillingham scored 10, but the Wildcats and their roster stacked with potential NBA draft picks spent most of the night trying — and failing — to chase down Gohlke.

He made 10 of 20 3-point attempts, seven in the first half, to fall one short of Jeff Fryer's NCAA Tournament record, set in 1990 for Loyola Marymount. Gohlke's only other points came after he was fouled — while attempting a 3. Just another night for a player who appropriately wears No. 3 and had taken 335 shots from the field coming in, 327 of them from beyond the arc.

“It’s definitely a special thing, watching him just (make) 3 after 3 after 3,” Townsend said. "It gives us momentum and excitement to keep playing hard.”

The Wildcats came in as 13 1/2-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, but instead lost to a double-digit seed for the second time in three seasons. In 2022, it was 15th-seeded Saint Peter's that sent the Wildcats home. This time it was a team led by the longest-tenured coach in the country.

Greg Kampe has spent 40 years at Oakland. And until the clock hit zero, the 68-year-old thought the biggest victory of his career had come in 2000, when the Grizzlies beat Michigan in the regular season.

There's a new No. 1.

“As soon as that horn went off, I changed my mind immediately,” Kampe said with a laugh before turning a little more serious. “We led the whole game and every time they got the lead, we came right back. If we were pretenders, we would have folded. We’re not pretenders. We believe we belong here.”

Oakland certainly looked the part. The Wildcats, not so much.

Calipari said his job is to take the pressure off his young roster's shoulders and place them on his. It must have felt awfully heavy at times while Gohlke and the Grizzlies kept pace with the second-highest-scoring team in the country.

Gohlke, who has the green light to take any shot from deep, won the Horizon League's Sixth Man of the Year award after averaging 12 points off the bench. He boosted his 3-point total to an NCAA-leading 131 this season. Seven of his 10 against the Wildcats came during an electric first half that had the majority of fans at PPG Paints Arena on their feet and the Wildcats on their heels.

Gohlke stuck out his tongue after his fifth 3. When his sixth fell through the net, he turned around and mimicked Michael Jordan's shoulder shrug during the 1992 NBA finals. Gohlke then banked in his seventh as the Grizzlies built a 38-35 halftime lead that had everyone in the crowd not wearing Kentucky blue roaring, just as Kampe hoped.

The roars only grew louder in the final moments, when Gohlke ended the game with the ball in his hands after one final Kentucky miss as the Grizzlies became the 23rd 14 seed to win a first-round game since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985.

Gohlke, whose coach laughed when it was suggested he had become an overnight celebrity, is hardly interested in being a one-game wonder.

“We're definitely not done yet,” he said.

