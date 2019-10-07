It's on to Game 5 for the Braves and Cardinals

St. LOUIS - It's on to Game 5 for the Atlanta Braves.
The home team lost on the road Monday to the St. Louis Cardinals. The series is now tied 2-2 and will be decided in Atlanta on Wednesday.
The game was tied 4-4 heading into the 10th inning, but with one out, the Cardinals brought home a run to win the game.
If Atlanta wins Wednesday, it will be the first time they've clinched the National League Division Series in 18 years.
The Braves last trip to the NLCS was in 2001. The team lost in five games that year to the eventual World Series champion Arizona Diamondbacks.
First pitch will be at 5:02 p.m. on Wednesday at SunTrust Park.
RELATED: MLB Playoff schedule: Dates for NLDS, NLCS and World Series
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}