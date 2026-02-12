Italy's Federica Brignone completes comeback, claims gold in women's Super-G at Winter Olympics

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy — Italian skier Federica Brignone's long, painful climb back to the top is complete.

The 35-year-old earned the first Olympic gold medal of her decorated career by winning the women's Super-G on Thursday.

Less than a year removed from breaking multiple bones in her left leg — which resulted in two surgeries and months of rehab — Brignone navigated the tricky technical Tofane course in 1:23.41.

“I told myself, ‘Either it will go great or it will be a disaster,'” Brignone said. "But I never thought about winning.”

Romane Miradoli of France won silver and Cornelia Huetter of Austria took bronze.

Racing in foggy conditions in flat light the can make the nuances of the course difficult to navigate, and with IOC President Kirsty Coventry and Italy President Sergio Mattarella near the finish below, Brignone triumphantly raised her poles after crossing the line.

Brignone's victory made her the oldest female gold medalist in women's alpine. The gold is also her fourth Olympic medal. Brignone claimed silver in the Super-G and bronze in the team event in Beijing four years ago. She also earned bronze in the Super-G in Pyeongchang in 2018. Brignone's four medals under the rings now match Deborah Compagnoni for most by an Italian women's skier.

Brignone was precise and fast, a combination hard to come by for many top contenders whose runs were over long before the finish.

Downhill champion Breezy Johnson of the U.S. caught her right pole on a gate shortly after exiting the speed-building chute at the course and lost her balance. She ended up in the catch fence but was able to get to her feet.

Johnson did have a piece of hardware waiting for her at the finish anyway. Longtime boyfriend Connor Watkins proposed shortly after the race ended. Johnson gleefully accepted the blue sapphire, white sapphire and white gold ring with tears in her eyes.

“I think most people want to peak at the Olympics,” Johnson said. "I just extra peaked.”

Johnson was hardly the only one who ran into trouble in difficult conditions. Italy's Sofia Goggia, currently atop the World Cup season standings in the Super-G, 2018 Olympic gold medalist Ester Ledecka of Czechia and American Mary Bocock, in the race after U.S. star Lindsey Vonn severely injured her left leg in the downhill on Sunday, were all unable to make it down safely.

In all, 16 of the 42 skiers who dropped in didn't reach the finish and for many of those who managed to make it, their 85ish second ride to the painted line at the end was harrowing.

Brignone was one of four flag bearers for Italy during the opening ceremonies. At one point, still bothered by the pain in her left leg nearly 10 months after her terrifying crash in Val di Fassa, Brignone asked curler Amos Mosaner to carry her on his shoulders. Mosaner obliged, leaving Brignone free to wave the flag.

The familiar combination of red, white and green was visible across a wide swath of stands on Thursday when Brignone finished, as a crowd emboldened by the early success of the host country roared at the 2026 Games roared its approval.

The Italian Air Force's acrobatic unit dubbed “Frecce Tricolori” performed a flyover shortly before the medal ceremony, leaving behind trails of smoke in the country's signature colors.

“I know how much she struggled with that leg and it hurt a lot so I really am so amazed by her performance today and she’s such a good friend that I’m super, super happy for her,” said Norway's Kajsa Vickhoff Lie, who finished fifth. “I just wish I could have shared it with her. The gold medal, she deserved it.”

Vonn, who knows a thing or two (or three) about responding to adversity, gave her longtime friend and competitor a shoutout.

"Congrats Fede," Vonn tweeted. "What an incredible comeback!!"

